Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado's Olympians are still searching for medals in the 2022 Winter Games after a series of early exits and near-misses.

State of play: Here are the latest results from Beijing:

Hockey: Denver's Nick Shore and the U.S. men's hockey team earned the top seed but lost in the quarterfinals Wednesday to Slovakia in a shootout. Shore finished with one assist.

Goalie Nicole Hensley has played in two games for the U.S. women, who have a gold medal match Thursday against Canada.

Figure skating: Colorado's Mariah Bell and Alysa Lui finished 11th and 8th, respectively, in the women's short program — likely out of medal contention.

Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin finished 9th in the super-G and 18th in downhill. It was an improvement from her disqualifications in earlier races, and she plans to compete in the combined and team competitions to come.

River Radamus — with his much-noticed hair — took 15th in men's super-G and 4th in giant slalom, just 0.26 seconds off the podium and 1.6 seconds off the leader's pace.

Biathlon: Grand Junction's Joanne Reid had a busy Olympics. She finished 34th in the women's 7.5km sprint, 29th in the 10km pursuit, and 11th in the team 4x6km relay.

Snowboard cross: In the women's competition, Faye Gulini and Meghan Tierney didn't make it past quarterfinals. Golden's Stacy Gaskill finished fourth in the semifinal and 3rd in the small final.

In the men's competition, Mick Dierdorff did not finish in the quarterfinals. Hagen Kearney lost before the quarterfinals and came under scrutiny as part of a complaint by a former teammate that he regularly used racial slurs.

Snowboard halfpipe: Zoe Kalapos, who moved to Vail from Michigan to train, took home 17th in the women's halfpipe.

Taylor Gold finished 5th after falling on his last two runs. Telluride's Lucas Foster didn't make the men's final.

Snowboard giant slalom: Cody Winters finished toward the back of the pack in the early qualifications.

Snowboard big air: Red Gerard put on a show but came in 5th, less than five points off the podium.

Chris Corning set the pace with one of the competition's highest scores in his first run, a backside quad-flip 1800. But he couldn't put together another big trick and finished 7th.

Nordic combined: Steamboat's Taylor Fletcher took 24th in the normal hill/10km and 23rd in the large hill/10km

Jasper Good didn't make the normal hill final but finished 34th in the large hill/10km discipline.

Cross-country skiing: Hailey Swirbul got 32nd in women's 10km and 6th in the 4x5km team relay.

Skeleton: Katie Uhlaender finished 6th in skeleton, off the podium for her fifth Olympics.

Read part 1

This story appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.