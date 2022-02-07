Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In the first few days of the 2022 Winter Games, Colorado's Olympians faced huge setbacks that kept them from the podium in major contests.

What to watch: Other local athletes still have a chance to claim a medal.

Here's a quick recap of the results:

Skiing: Two big crashes crushed the women's U.S. team's hopes in the opening race.

The whole world knows about Mikaela Shiffrin's quick exit and disqualification in the giant slalom competition — one of her strongest disciplines.

Nina O'Brien, a downhill skier who lives in Denver, stood in sixth place entering the second run when she crashed and skidded through the finish line. She was taken off the course on a stretcher but responsive.

Moguls: Jaelin Kauf, a Vail-born moguls skier who trained for a time in Steamboat Springs, took home the silver medal as the only competitor to break the 27-second mark.

Olivia Giaccio, who also trained in Steamboat, finished sixth in women's moguls, and Avon's 17-year-old Kai Owens recovered from a bruising crash to finish 10th.

In men's moguls, Breckenridge's Dylan Walczyk finished 16th and didn't make the final.

Figure skating: Pairs skater Brandon Frazier claimed a silver medal as part of the U.S. team competition.

He and his partner, Alexa Knierim, finished third in the short program and fifth in the free skate.

Snowboarding: Silverthorne's double threat in snowboarding finished just off the podium in the men's slopestyle competition.

Red Gerard landed a great first run but got bumped to fourth place as Canadian veteran riders claimed top spots.

Chris Corning made the final but finished sixth.

Hockey: Lakewood goalie Nicole Hensley posted a shutout against the Russian team as the U.S. women easily won 5-0 in the first round.

Nordic skiing: Carbondale's Hailey Swirbul finished 40th in the women's 7.5km plus 7.5km skiathlon.

Grand Junction's Joanne Reid crossed the finish line in 57th in the women's 15k individual biathlon.

