Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: NCAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The University of Denver ranks among the country's top schools for sending current, former and incoming student athletes to the 2022 Winter Games.

By the numbers: Eight athletes with DU connections are competing this year, including six skiers and two hockey players.

The university ties Dartmouth College for sixth-most athletes in the Olympics of any NCAA school, and trailing Big Ten hockey powerhouses Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The big picture: 63 U.S. colleges sent 207 Winter Olympic athletes who are current, former or incoming NCAA student-athletes, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.