Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you're looking for Samoas and other specific Girl Scout cookies, you may have a harder time this year.

What's happening: The coronavirus, labor shortages and extreme weather are leading to delays in getting cookies in Colorado.

About 600 troops initially received partial orders Feb. 6 after five trucks carrying 17,437 cases of cookies were delayed because of a winter storm, according to the Girl Scouts of Colorado.

The four varieties most impacted are the new Adventureful, as well as Samoas, Trefoils and S'mores.

Why it matters: The delays may lead to unhappy customers and provide a novel economics lesson for the scouts, who essentially serve as their own small business owners.

Moreover, the fundraiser — the girls get 81-cents of each box sold — helps them cover the cost of experiences where they earn badges.

What they're saying: "Even Girl Scouts aren't immune to supply chain and labor shortage issues that are hitting so many businesses right now," CEO Leanna Clark told Axios Denver.

By the numbers: The council said it has received 3.5 million packages, which is more than the 3.3 million sold a year ago, so leaders are optimistic the disruptions are minor.

"It doesn't mean you can't find them, it just means the girls may not be able to meet everyone's cravings," Clark said.

Zoom in: Denver's Troop 66735 is new to cookie sales and played it conservative with their initial order.

But it means they may fall a few hundred dollars short of the revenue goals in the budget the 7- and 8 year-olds created, said Meredith Genova, a Brownie mom.

The money the girls raise will go to seven experiences — from learning about zoo animals to painting — and 10% will go to charities that collect ocean trash, improve animal welfare and more.

The bottom line: "We are teaching them about being resourceful in the face of adversity," Genova said.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.