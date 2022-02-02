We taste tested the new Adventureful Girl Scout cookie

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's the time of the year to befriend a Girl Scout in your neighborhood.

That's right: Cookie deliveries start Sunday, and sales run through March 13.

What's new: This year, the new cookie is called the Adventureful, a brownie-inspired bite with caramel-flavored creme on top.

"It's really good," Amelia Grealy, an 11-year-old cadet from Parker, tells us. "It's actually my second-favorite cookie, almost beating Samoas for first."

Of note: She's trying to sell 1,000 boxes to cover the cost of summer camp and a service project to make the intersection in front of her school safer.

Our taste test: Amelia said she likes it because "not really any other cookies have taken brownie into the cookie," and we couldn't agree more.

The baker's chocolate notes are nostalgic in their simplicity, and the hint of caramel sweetness seals the deal.

Adventurefuls don't top our favorites (Samoas), but John finished the box in less than 24 hours and refused to share with it his Axios colleagues.

His thought bubble: Because it's a thing, we're happy to offer a beer pairing. John suggests pairing with the Adventurful with a crisp dark lager to accentuate the chocolate tones or a big pastry stout with caramel or vanilla.

