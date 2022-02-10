4 cool Valentine's Day dates in Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine.

Here are a few ideas from Axios' Bri Crane to get you started.

1. Hit the slopes. Surprise your Valentine with a day trip to the mountains. Pick your favorite spot or try something new together.

Best for: Outdoorsy couples

Catch up: What's new on the slopes this season

2. Do lunch at Brutø's chef's counter. Celebrate Valentine's Day a little early with an intimate omakase-style meal. There are still several seatings for two available on Feb. 13.

Best for: Foodies

Book your seats here

3. Spend the day at The Beer Spa: For $399, you both get a 90-minute session in the Beer Therapy Room, a bottle of wine, charcuterie, chocolate-covered strawberries, $15 cosmetic mini-bar credit and 15-minute zero gravity massages.

4. Dine at The Truffle Table, or pick up items for an at-home picnic. Do a seven-course meal with caviar, truffles and drink pairings, or order takeout for a romantic night at home.