4 cool Valentine's Day dates in Denver

Brianna Crane
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine.

Here are a few ideas from Axios' Bri Crane to get you started.

1. Hit the slopes. Surprise your Valentine with a day trip to the mountains. Pick your favorite spot or try something new together.

2. Do lunch at Brutø's chef's counter. Celebrate Valentine's Day a little early with an intimate omakase-style meal. There are still several seatings for two available on Feb. 13.

  • Best for: Foodies
  • Book your seats here

3. Spend the day at The Beer Spa: For $399, you both get a 90-minute session in the Beer Therapy Room, a bottle of wine, charcuterie, chocolate-covered strawberries, $15 cosmetic mini-bar credit and 15-minute zero gravity massages.

4. Dine at The Truffle Table, or pick up items for an at-home picnic. Do a seven-course meal with caviar, truffles and drink pairings, or order takeout for a romantic night at home.

  • Best for: Bougie types
  • Order to-go items here or call 303-455-9463 for a reservation.
