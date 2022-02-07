Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Cygnal poll, MOE +/- 3.9%; Chart: John Frank/Axios

The tumultuous ouster of the Douglas County superintendent by conservative board members is just the latest example of how education is a political flashpoint ahead of the 2022 election.

State of play: A new poll shared exclusively with Axios Denver finds likely voters are animated about what students are taught in school, split on whether to require COVID-19 vaccines and upset with local school boards.

Why it matters: The education exasperation reflects a broader sour mood among voters about the direction of the nation.

Republicans hope to tap into this sentiment to upset the Democratic status quo in Colorado's next election.

By the numbers: A desire for parents to have more say in classrooms and curriculum is evident in the survey conducted by pollster Cygnal on behalf of ReadyColorado, a conservative education organization.

A plurality at 40% say parents should have "a lot of say" about what children are taught in school, and 37% saying they should get "some say." Only 22% want to leave it to the district and teachers.

78% support requiring school districts to post curriculum and teaching materials online for parents.

A near majority at 48% hold unfavorable views of local school boards, while 33% regard them favorably. Unaffiliated voters have negative views, while school-aged parents are more positive.

The big picture: The survey found "ending the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to normal" is the leading issue among a select number of options offered by pollsters.

The ongoing pandemic is certainly influencing the broader numbers. Just 24% believe the country is headed in the right direction, with 67% saying it's going on the wrong track. Likewise, more people have an unfavorable view of President Biden.

In Colorado, the numbers are split with 45% saying "right direction" and 46% saying "wrong track." Gov. Jared Polis remains favorable among a majority of voters across political lines.

The intrigue: Mask and vaccine mandates in schools are polarizing issues.

A narrow majority at 52% support mask mandates for students with 42% opposed. Most voters were either strongly in favor or against them.

It's more split on school COVID-19 vaccine requirements with 49% in support and 45% opposed.

The poll of likely 2022 voters, conducted via telephone, text message and email Jan. 12-13, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.9 percentage points.