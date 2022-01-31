The annual Outdoor Retailer show in Denver showcases the coolest and most innovative gear on the market.

We sent John — an outdoor industry veteran himself — to find his favorites.

Local Crowns' Colorado logo sun hat: In Colorado, we love nothing more than to rep our home state. This is how you can do it in style, whether paddleboarding a local lake or vacationing on the coast.

California Cowboy's High Sierra shirt: Billed as the ultimate après party shirt, the thermal-lined flannel comes with a bottle holder and opener, conversation-starter cards in the pocket and a loop to hang gloves.

Poler's Napsack: A sleeping bag you can wear all day sounds like just the thing we need in this remote-work world. My wife, who always runs cold, swears by hers.

Gobi's Terrain Heated Camping Chair: The ultimate you-didn't-know-you-needed item that you definitely need now. A camping chair with heat coils in the back and seat for those chilly Colorado days at the soccer field or nights at the fire pit.

Pak-Jak jacket: The newest outerwear on the market has a back that zips off to prevent overheating when wearing a backpack. You can zip in a mesh layer, or wear it just on the front, using snaps to attach to your pack.

The Ski Pack: This is for the dads and moms who try to carry their kids' skis and it never works. Designed by two 10-year-olds in Littleton, this lightweight backpack allows little ones to carry their gear to the gondola with ease. It then folds into a pocket while on the hill.

Cauldryn coffee mug: Forget the double-walled insulated coffee mugs. This one has a battery that can keep your beverage at whatever temperature you'd like for 10 hours. You can even use it to boil water.

Ignik Gas Growler: The little green propane tanks that fuel my camp stove are so not green because they are one-use and hard to dispose of. I'm going to buy one of these small refillable tanks that comes with a good-looking carrying case.

QuietKat Ranger E-bike: I need to start saving pennies (lots of them!) for this amazing Colorado-made bike. It's designed not to make biking easier but to get you further afield.

Weston Ridgeline skis/snowboards: This Denver ski maker (formerly in Minturn) partnered with an artist on the Navajo reservation in New Mexico for a new special edition with colors inspired by the red tailed hawk.

