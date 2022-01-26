Cult-favorite Milk Bar treats hit Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The beloved truffles, rainbow-flecked cookies and cakes from New York City's Milk Bar chain have landed in Denver thanks to an exclusive partnership with DoorDash, Axios Denver has learned.

Why it matters: The signature desserts are now available for delivery and takeout across the city.

Driving the news: The Denver operation quietly launched in December, partnering with Pizzeria Locale and Chop Shop.

A company spokesperson said the arrangement will maintain the quality and freshness of its original brick-and-mortar bakery locations.

Details: Milk Bar gained a following in New York City more than a decade ago as the sister bakery to Momofuku. It has since developed its own devoted fan base. Today, there are outposts in Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Toronto, Boston and Los Angeles.

The bakery chain is known for infusing cereal milk flavoring into its soft-serve ice cream and gooey-buttery chess pie with an oat cookie crust — a salty-sweet slice previously dubbed "Crack Pie."

Denverites can choose from a selection of pastry chef Christina Tosi's treats, including the birthday cake topped with crunchy crumbs and rainbow sprinkles, a collection of cookies, ranging from cornflake chocolate chip marshmallow to vanilla confetti and cake truffles, crafted from leftover bits and pieces of cake.

The big picture: The popularity of food delivery has given rise to startups that open "ghost kitchens" inside warehouses or trailers that prepare food solely for delivery and have no option to dine in, Axios' Erica Pandey writes.

"We continue to see the push towards selling foods that are meant to be consumed outside of the restaurant, whether it's to-go ordering or delivery," Aaron Jourden, a senior research manager at Technomic, recently told Axios in a 2022 prediction.

"The elephant in the room is this lingering pandemic that forced ongoing shutdowns across different countries and has really continued to inform what everybody is doing."

Of note: The playful and decadent dessert brand also found its way onto supermarket shelves last year with pre-packaged soft-bake cookies, truffle crumb cakes and pints of ice cream available at Whole Foods, Target and other retailers.

What's next: For now, there is no concrete timeline for the Denver pop-up. Milk Bar won't commit to official plans for a brick-and-mortar expansion in the Mile High City, but the team behind the scenes is frequently scouting new markets.