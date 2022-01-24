Colorado front and center in new era of labor fights post-pandemic

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Note: Unionized workers are members of a labor union or similar employee association; Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

The labor fight that recently hit Colorado grocery stores may soon extend to local coffee shops, classrooms and city hall.

Driving the news: Echoing the concerns that led to union picket lines outside Denver-area King Soopers and City Market stores, other private and public sector employees are demanding better working conditions.

Baristas at a Starbucks near Superior have petitioned federal authorities to join the Service Employee International Union and organizers say workers at more locations will soon join the effort.

At the Capitol, state lawmakers are considering legislation to give employees at public hospitals, schools and local government agencies more negotiating power.

The big picture: The pandemic-induced frustration in the workplace is generating an opportunity for unions to find new life, even as their membership ranks have stagnated.

Early in the pandemic, union workers held onto their jobs at higher rates than non-union members, and surveys have shown a steady rise in interest among workers, Axios reports.

Len Harris, a Denver-area union organizer at Starbucks, told the New York Times she was inspired by progressive lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

By the numbers: In Colorado, 6.3% of workers were unionized in 2021, compared to 10.3% nationwide, according to new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What to watch: The battle at the statehouse to expand bargaining power for public employees is emerging as the most contentious issue of the legislative term — even before the introduction of the bill.

Employees for public entities, whether school districts, local government or hospitals, can form unions but most aren't recognized by their employers so they don't have much power.

State of play: In Colorado, where local authorities hold control, municipalities are pushing back and the private sector is worried it could get pulled into the debate.

Democrats — who are politically aligned with unions — are split on the issue, with Gov. Jared Polis threatening to veto the current draft authored by his party's legislative leadership, CPR writes.

Conservative groups are threatening lawsuits and an expensive advertising campaign against the bill, the Colorado Sun reports.

What they're saying: "It is really about a conversation around … a lot of the public sector workers who frankly got us through this pandemic, whether its teachers or city workers or nurses," Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said at a recent forum hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.