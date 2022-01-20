Labor union membership declined in 2021

The number of wage and salary workers belonging to unions declined by nearly 241,000 people in 2021, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Thursday.

Why it matters: The union membership rate declined back to 2019 levels in 2021 to 10.3%, from 10.8% in 2020.

By the numbers: The highest unionization rates were among those who work in education, training and library jobs, at 34.6%.

Union membership among public-sector workers — 33.9% — continued to be more than five times higher than private-sector workers at 6.1%.

Men had a higher union membership rate at 10.6%, compared with women who were at 9.9%.

Black workers were also more likely to be unionized compared to white, Asian or Hispanic workers.

Hawaii and New York continued to have the highest union membership with 22.4% and 22.2%, respectively.

Yes, but: Unions had showed signs of life in 2020 during the middle of the pandemic, after decades of decline, as non-unionized jobs declined amid economic turmoil.