Labor union membership declined in 2021

Kierra Frazier
Expand chart
Note: Unionized workers are members of a labor union or similar employee association; Data: BLS ; Map: Baidi Wang/Axios.

The number of wage and salary workers belonging to unions declined by nearly 241,000 people in 2021, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Thursday.

Why it matters: The union membership rate declined back to 2019 levels in 2021 to 10.3%, from 10.8% in 2020.

By the numbers: The highest unionization rates were among those who work in education, training and library jobs, at 34.6%.

  • Union membership among public-sector workers — 33.9% — continued to be more than five times higher than private-sector workers at 6.1%.
  • Men had a higher union membership rate at 10.6%, compared with women who were at 9.9%.
  • Black workers were also more likely to be unionized compared to white, Asian or Hispanic workers.
  • Hawaii and New York continued to have the highest union membership with 22.4% and 22.2%, respectively.

Yes, but: Unions had showed signs of life in 2020 during the middle of the pandemic, after decades of decline, as non-unionized jobs declined amid economic turmoil.

Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

FAA clears more planes after 5G fears

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it had approved nearly 80% of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports with new 5G services after fears of signal interference limited 5G rollout.

Why it matters: The FAA approvals will help provide more certainty after the agency raised fears that 5G signals could reduce the accuracy of certain equipment, known as radio altimeters, that helps planes land and take off in inclement weather.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton stock tanks on report of production halt

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Peloton stock fell by as much as 25% on Thursday, following a CNBC report that the connected fitness company will temporarily halt production on its bikes and treadmills.

Why it matters: Peloton is viewed by many as a proxy for consumer behavior in the pandemic era, as its popularity surged when gyms closed and people wanted to exercise at home.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron pushes COVID deaths toward 2,000 per day — The pandemic-proof health care giant.
  2. Vaccines: No evidence that healthy children, teens need boosters, WHO says — Starbucks drops worker vaccine or test requirement after SCOTUS ruling — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America.
  3. Politics: Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" by Biden on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: American Airlines flight to London forced to turn around over mask dispute — WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older.
  5. Variant tracker
