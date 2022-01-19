Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: KFF; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Colorado made vaccine equity a cornerstone of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, but: A new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that Colorado lags behind the rest of the country when it comes to vaccinations among Hispanic and Asian populations.

