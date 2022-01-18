King Soopers strike negotiations deteriorate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A week after thousands of unionized workers at nearly 80 King Soopers grocery stores went on strike, the two sides are even further from reaching a compromise.

What's happening: King Soopers filed a temporary restraining order Tuesday against the union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, in Denver District Court.

The grocer alleges the labor union's members are harassing customers and blocking them from entering the store's parking lots and entrances, while Local 7 denies the claims.

Meanwhile, the union has reported "little to no progress" at the negotiation table, where attempted deal-making resumed for the fifth day Tuesday.

State of play: The ripple effects of the worker strike are far-reaching, with rival grocery stores reporting overwhelming demand and shoppers encountering empty shelves.

Of note: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is calling on community members to support the workers.

At the Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration Monday, the mayor invited people to "stand with those workers" to let them know they "deserve livable wages" and "health care benefits."

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.