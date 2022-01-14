Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Metro Denver, which encompasses 1.4 million households, had fewer than 1,500 homes for sale at the end of 2021, compared to 2,541 last year, per latest data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

What they're saying: "Demand is not slowing, it is only limited by what is for sale," Nicole Reuth, a producing branch manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage in Englewood, said following the DMAR report presentation.

"What will put even more pressure on January's inventory is the unimaginable tragedy of the Marshall Fire. As thousands of people are displaced, many will look for replacement homes ... Those buyers were not in the market just a week ago."

Despite the limited supply, here to tempt hopeful homeowners with some housing eye-candy, we give you the latest and greatest on the market throughout the metro area.

Why we love it: This industrial Ice House condo was built in 1895, and its historic charm trickles through every inch. Building amenities include a fitness room, large rooftop deck and storage unit.

Neighborhood: LoDo

LoDo Realtor: Barbara Henderson — milehimodern

Barbara Henderson — milehimodern Specs: 1 bed, 1.5 baths, 1,128 square feet

1 bed, 1.5 baths, 1,128 square feet Notable features: Center island with seating and contemporary pendant lighting. Built-in desk and two built-in Murphy beds. In-unit laundry. Two parking spaces.

1801 Wynkoop Street #309. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: Modern finishes top off a space with indoor-outdoor connectivity and a flood of natural light in a flowing floor plan.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Realtor: Rachel Gallegos — milehimodern

Rachel Gallegos — milehimodern Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,890 square feet

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,890 square feet Notable features: Front patio deck, tall ceilings, modern fireplace. Wine cooler and dry bar, large walk-in closet in primary suite. Attached two-car garage.

805 E. 7th Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This oversized corner property has a real, live white picket fence outlining the lot. A large backyard adds to the home's living and entertaining capabilities.

Neighborhood: Sunnyside

Sunnyside Realtor: Matthew Bryant — Elevation

Matthew Bryant — Elevation Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1864 square feet

4 beds, 2 baths, 1864 square feet Notable features: Decorative fireplace with custom mantle, high-end Samsung appliances. Second downstairs family room. Newly renovated features including furnace, central air conditioning, roof and windows.

4690 Elm Ct. Photo: Virtuance

Why we love it: The care and attention to detail with which this home has been updated is plain to see. Noteworthy fixtures include the custom staircase ironwork, the tailor-made tile-work and hardwood floors from top to bottom.

Neighborhood: Midtown

Midtown Realtor: Grant Muller — Compass

Grant Muller — Compass Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,172 square feet

4 beds, 4 baths, 3,172 square feet Notable features: Gas fireplace, JennAir appliances and induction range with Euro-style, soft-close cabinetry. Soaking tubs. Custom closets and organizers. Energy efficient with Nest thermostat.

6736 Mariposa Ct. Photo: Zachary Cornwell

Why we love it: Located on a four-home cul-de-sac, this fully updated residence has mountain views that can be seen from a covered patio.

Neighborhood: Centennial

Centennial Realtor: Matthew Bryant — Elevation

Matthew Bryant — Elevation Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths, 2,875 square feet

5 beds, 4 baths, 2,875 square feet Notable features: Completely updated kitchen. Covered patio with indoor/outdoor living space. Walk-in closet in primary suite, new carpeting throughout the second floor.

7466 Pontiac Way. Photo: Virtuance

Why we love it: This gem built in the 1920 sits on a tree-lined street and is located just one block from Washington Park.

Neighborhood: Washington Park

Washington Park Realtor: Carrie Wernecke — Camber Realty

Carrie Wernecke — Camber Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,879 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,879 square feet Notable features: Original hardwood floors and mantel. Recently remodeled kitchen with floor-to-ceiling storage and slab granite countertops. Two garage spaces, with room for a third car.

764 S. Corona St. Photo: Lefties Lens, Chase Citrowski

Why we love it: The primary bedroom has a spa-inspired bath with jetted tub and multi-head steam shower. I'm not a car person, but this garage is something special, with space for four cars in two bays, and ready for lifts for two additional vehicles.

Neighborhood: Crestmore Park

Crestmore Park Realtor: Susie Dews — Compass

Susie Dews — Compass Specs: 6 beds, 6 baths, 6,680 square feet

6 beds, 6 baths, 6,680 square feet Notable features: Lower level 360 bottle wine room, shuffleboard, ping-pong table, dartboard, foosball table and pop-a-shot.

423 N. Locust St. Photo: Corey Anthony Photography

