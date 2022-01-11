Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

One of Colorado's main strategies for battling the pandemic is providing access to free COVID-19 testing.

Zoom out: The state's free rapid test program is even being emulated by the White House, which is working to distribute a half-billion tests across the country and require insurers to cover the cost.

Yes, but: It's hard to find a test in Colorado — whether looking for an in-person appointment or at-home swabs — with surging demand.

We know this first-hand, so we put together a few tips and tricks we've learned along the way:

If your medical provider is booked, check Colorado's list of free testing sites in 105 locations across the state.

Upon registering, you can search for available appointments, but beware many locations are booked days ahead.

An alternative is a visit to a daily mass testing site, such as Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City or Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, run by private providers and staffed with National Guard soldiers. Be prepared to wait an hour or longer during busy times.

Otherwise, try getting a reservation at a private location, such as a pharmacy.

What's more: When it comes to at-home tests, be prepared for a wait.