If you're not heading to the National Western Stock Show this weekend, but are looking for some low-key, COVID-safe fun, we've got a few ideas.

🦬 Take a wildlife drive through Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, where you can birdwatch, hike and admire big beautiful bison donning snow-frosted fur.

🏃 Join a virtual 5K hosted by the Lafayette Oatmeal Festival, which begins 9:30am Saturday. Participants score a goodie bag and breakfast ticket for the festival, which is surprisingly known for the world's largest toppings bar.

⛸️ Ice skate around the Downtown Denver Rink, which will remain open through Feb. 20. Other rinks in Longmont, Louisville, Avon and Fort Collins are also available.

🎥 Get comfy and watch "Don't Look Up," a new Netflix sci-fi comedy created by two Denverites.

🏀 Cheer on the Denver Nuggets today and Sunday, as well as the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Broncos, who both play Saturday.

