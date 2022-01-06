Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo makes its return to Denver this weekend after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus — the event's second cancellation since its 1906 debut.

The 16-day tradition runs Jan. 8–23 at the National Western Complex.

Of note: Despite surging Omicron cases and criticism from public health officials, the show is back in full swing — mostly. Organizers canceled the iconic kickoff parade, scheduled for Thursday, citing expected weather issues.

🤠 Here's a roundup of everything else you need to know:

Ticket information : Costs vary depending on your pass, day of the week and event. Prices for adults range from $17–$70. Admission is free for everyone on Jan. 11.

: Costs vary depending on your pass, day of the week and event. Prices for adults range from $17–$70. Admission is free for everyone on Jan. 11. COVID protocols: Proof of vaccination will not be required, but masks are mandated indoors for visitors and Stock Show participants, with the exception of people eating and drinking. (Public officials warn the festival is "not the place to be for those who've not been boosted.")

Proof of vaccination will not be required, but masks are mandated indoors for visitors and Stock Show participants, with the exception of people eating and drinking. (Public officials warn the festival is "not the place to be for those who've not been boosted.") What not to miss: The Mexican rodeo extravaganza, dancing horses, or the grand pix show. For a full schedule, click here.

The Mexican rodeo extravaganza, dancing horses, or the grand pix show. For a full schedule, click here. Shops and food: More than 300 vendors sell a variety of food, clothes, collectables and more at the National Western Complex. Scope out your favorites.

