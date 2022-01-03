Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado's ski areas received 3 to 10 feet of snow over the holidays — a welcome gift after a dry start to the season.

Driving the news: Crested Butte reported 99 inches in the nine-day storm cycle, OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz reports.

The state's average snowpack is now at 114% after starting December at near-record lows.

Yes, but: The new snow is not erasing underlying problems that could make this a difficult winter season on the slopes.

State of play: A crush of mountain-town visitors and a spike in Epic pass sales are colliding with what Vail Resorts chief operating officer Beth Howard called "the most challenging holiday season I've ever experienced."

A labor shortage is limiting the ability of resorts to open new terrain, the Colorado Sun's Jason Blevins reports.

The staffing woes are being blamed on a lack of affordable housing and low pay.

By the numbers: Many major resorts have opened half or less of their terrain to start January.

Keystone, one of the first ski hills to spin lifts in October, is only 30% open while Loveland is 41% and Eldora is 37%.

Between the lines: Much like a year ago, mountain towns are becoming COVID-19 hotspots and officials are rushing to reimplement indoor mask mandates to control the virus' spread. The surge is also contributing to the staffing shortages.

And there's nowhere for skiers and boarders to escape. The mountains are seeing massive avalanches, with one resulting in a fatality, prompting special advisories to stay out of the backcountry.

The bottom line: Fred Rumford, a resort industry veteran who was fired by Vail Resorts, told the Sun that the company is partly to blame for the long lines and delayed openings.

"They tried to drive the bottom line so hard, they put employees last," he said. "They didn't invest in their workers. … They don't like to reinvest unless it's showy and glitzy, like chairlifts or terrain."

What they're saying: James O’Donnell, president of Vail Resorts' mountain division, acknowledged that "this has been an incredibly hard few weeks – especially for those who just came off of dealing with challenging early season weather conditions."