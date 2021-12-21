Colorado's highway system ranks poorly, but more cash is on the way

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Reason Foundation; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Colorado's highway system just can't catch a break.

What's happening: It ranked 37th in the nation for overall condition and cost-effectiveness, according to the latest annual report from the Reason Foundation, a libertarian organization.

It's an improvement by one place from a year prior, but one worse than in 2016.

Why it matters: Colorado lawmakers began pumping millions more into the state's transportation system in recent years, but not enough to make a dent in the rankings.

Moreover, the 2021 report will serve as the benchmark to see whether the billions in federal infrastructure dollars make a difference.

What they found: "Colorado ranks poorly, not because it is worst in any one category. Rather the state ranks middle to poor in most every category," the report found.

The lowest scores came in pavement quality, and Colorado is one of three states with their rural interstate system showing poor condition.

The other came in structurally deficient bridges.

The other side: Colorado Department of Transportation officials took issue with the report's analysis of outdated pavement data from 2018 and 2019 that excludes recent improvements.

This is particularly the case with rural areas, agency spokesperson Matt Inzeo said, pointing to $330 million in projects in the works as part of a 10-year plan.

