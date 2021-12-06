New Colorado economic outlook shows slowing job growth in 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Colorado Business Economic Outlook; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Colorado is expected to exceed pre-pandemic employment levels in 2022, but job growth will come slower than this year.

The latest: The Colorado Business Economic Outlook set for release Monday suggests we will no longer rank in the top 10 states for employment growth in 2021 or 2022.

What's happening: Three now-familiar factors are contributing to the downshift: Inflation, supply chain delays and worker shortages, according to Rich Wobbekind, a senior economist at the Leeds Business Research Division, which prepares the annual report.

"You hear the same things over and over again from the broader business community," he said. "We are very much in parallel with what's going on nationally."

By the numbers: The outlook estimates employers will add 87,600 jobs in 2021, or 3.3% growth. Unemployment is projected to average 5.6% for the year, an improvement from 7.3% in 2020.

In 2022, economists project 73,900 new jobs, or 2.7% growth, which will lead to new record employment.

Zoom in: All 11 sectors outlined in the report lost jobs in 2020, but nine turned to positive gains in 2021.

The natural resources and mining industries are expected to lose 1,900 jobs and the government sector will finish 2,100 jobs down.

Between the lines: The driving force behind the state's employment trajectory is the tourism sector, which took the hardest hit during the pandemic and lost 73,000 jobs.