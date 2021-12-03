How Colorado's best places to work keep employees happy

Colorado employers are offering unique perks to keep employees satisfied through the pandemic-induced "great resignation" era.
Driving the news: 26 Colorado companies landed on Boulder-based Outside Magazine's annual list of the "50 Best Places to Work" — five of them in the top 10.
Colorado's best from the 2021 rankings:
- Forum Phi Architecture in Aspen (2nd)
- Rule4 cybersecurity in Boulder (4th)
- Fortnight Collective advertising in Boulder (5th)
- SummitCove Vacation Lodging management in Keystone (6th)
- Booyah Advertising in Denver (10th)
What makes them special: One theme that emerges from the list, particularly among Colorado companies, is the opportunities they provide for employees to get outdoors and enjoy the state's adventure options.
Offerings include:
- Mountain-bike, uphill-skiing and powder clubs, as well as outdoor team-building trips and adventures.
- A $1,000 annual stipend to cover the cost of a ski pass or other outdoor activities.
- "Lunch laps" on the ski or bike hill and free ski conditioning.
What they're saying: "They say location is everything and we tend to agree. For an ad agency, creativity is our asset," Boulder's Fortnight told the magazine.
- "We heed inspiration from the outdoors. Whether that is a stroll along Pearl Street, an early-morning hike on Sanitas, or catching an afternoon downhill blue at Eldora, we embrace the outside to help drive creativity. "
Of note: Other workplace perks from the Colorado companies that landed on the Outside list include:
- 11am starts on Mondays
- Free pet insurance and dog friendly offices
- A one-year subscription to the Peloton app
- Office bikes and scooters
- A 10% match on a 401(k) plan
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.