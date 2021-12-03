2 hours ago - Business
How Colorado's best places to work keep employees happy
John Frank
Illustration of an office chair on a mountain.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Colorado employers are offering unique perks to keep employees satisfied through the pandemic-induced "great resignation" era.

Driving the news: 26 Colorado companies landed on Boulder-based Outside Magazine's annual list of the "50 Best Places to Work" — five of them in the top 10.

Colorado's best from the 2021 rankings:

  • Forum Phi Architecture in Aspen (2nd)
  • Rule4 cybersecurity in Boulder (4th)
  • Fortnight Collective advertising in Boulder (5th)
  • SummitCove Vacation Lodging management in Keystone (6th)
  • Booyah Advertising in Denver (10th)

What makes them special: One theme that emerges from the list, particularly among Colorado companies, is the opportunities they provide for employees to get outdoors and enjoy the state's adventure options.

Offerings include:

  • Mountain-bike, uphill-skiing and powder clubs, as well as outdoor team-building trips and adventures.
  • A $1,000 annual stipend to cover the cost of a ski pass or other outdoor activities.
  • "Lunch laps" on the ski or bike hill and free ski conditioning.

What they're saying: "They say location is everything and we tend to agree. For an ad agency, creativity is our asset," Boulder's Fortnight told the magazine.

  • "We heed inspiration from the outdoors. Whether that is a stroll along Pearl Street, an early-morning hike on Sanitas, or catching an afternoon downhill blue at Eldora, we embrace the outside to help drive creativity. "

Of note: Other workplace perks from the Colorado companies that landed on the Outside list include:

  • 11am starts on Mondays
  • Free pet insurance and dog friendly offices
  • A one-year subscription to the Peloton app
  • Office bikes and scooters
  • A 10% match on a 401(k) plan
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more