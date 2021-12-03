Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

How Colorado's best places to work keep employees happy

Colorado employers are offering unique perks to keep employees satisfied through the pandemic-induced "great resignation" era.

Driving the news: 26 Colorado companies landed on Boulder-based Outside Magazine's annual list of the "50 Best Places to Work" — five of them in the top 10.

Colorado's best from the 2021 rankings:

Forum Phi Architecture in Aspen (2nd)

Rule4 cybersecurity in Boulder (4th)

Fortnight Collective advertising in Boulder (5th)

SummitCove Vacation Lodging management in Keystone (6th)

Booyah Advertising in Denver (10th)

What makes them special: One theme that emerges from the list, particularly among Colorado companies, is the opportunities they provide for employees to get outdoors and enjoy the state's adventure options.

Offerings include:

Mountain-bike, uphill-skiing and powder clubs, as well as outdoor team-building trips and adventures.

A $1,000 annual stipend to cover the cost of a ski pass or other outdoor activities.

"Lunch laps" on the ski or bike hill and free ski conditioning.

What they're saying: "They say location is everything and we tend to agree. For an ad agency, creativity is our asset," Boulder's Fortnight told the magazine.

"We heed inspiration from the outdoors. Whether that is a stroll along Pearl Street, an early-morning hike on Sanitas, or catching an afternoon downhill blue at Eldora, we embrace the outside to help drive creativity. "

Of note: Other workplace perks from the Colorado companies that landed on the Outside list include: