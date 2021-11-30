If you've already checked your holiday shopping list twice, consider donating money to a nonprofit.
What to know: Giving Tuesday — a global day of philanthropy — falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year.
Why it matters: The money donated that day can do the most good when it goes directly to those in the most need, writes Axios' Bryan Walsh.
- Last year, American donors gave nearly $2.5 billion.
Of note: The local edition — Colorado Gives Day — is Dec. 7. But you can schedule a donation now.
- Last year, 225,000 Colorado donors gave a combined $50 million to the 2,900 local nonprofits that raise money through the Gives Day website.
- A report from GoFundMe listed Colorado at No. 9 on its top 10 most generous states in 2020.
Get started: Find a nonprofit with this search tool and be sure to review these 10 smart-giving tips.
