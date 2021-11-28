Direct cash giving — channeling donations to charities that dispense money, rather than goods or services — is emerging as the gold standard in anti-poverty philanthropy.

Why it matters: Giving Tuesday is this week, and the money donated that day can do the most good when it goes as directly as possible to those in the most need.

Context: Giving Tuesday falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Last year, American donors gave nearly $2.5 billion.

The big picture: While donating to nearly any charity beats not giving at all, a growing number of studies indicates that giving to charities that channel as much cash as possible to the very poor gets the most value per philanthropic dollar.

In part because money is comparatively easy to target and disburse, direct cash giving philanthropies tend to be very efficient — the charity GiveDirectly, for instance, spends very little of the money it raises on administrative overhead or fundraising campaigns.

The money given out by these charities spreads beyond recipients into their local community, and has little effect on inflation or recipients' willingness to work.

Details: GiveDirectly operates in both developing countries and the U.S. — it launched a rare domestic direct cash giving program in response to the pandemic — and is consistently ranked by philanthropic evaluator GiveWell as a top charity.

People can also consider donating to GiveWell's own Maximum Impact Fund, which uses the group's own impact research to disburse 100% of collected funds — minus payment processing fees — to charities with the highest priority funding needs.

The bottom line: With the pandemic causing as many as 100 million people to fall into extreme poverty, the need this Giving Tuesday is great — and cash is an effective solution.