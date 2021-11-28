Sign up for our daily briefing

The benefits of giving cash directly on Giving Tuesday

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Direct cash giving — channeling donations to charities that dispense money, rather than goods or services — is emerging as the gold standard in anti-poverty philanthropy.

Why it matters: Giving Tuesday is this week, and the money donated that day can do the most good when it goes as directly as possible to those in the most need.

Context: Giving Tuesday falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Last year, American donors gave nearly $2.5 billion.

The big picture: While donating to nearly any charity beats not giving at all, a growing number of studies indicates that giving to charities that channel as much cash as possible to the very poor gets the most value per philanthropic dollar.

Details: GiveDirectly operates in both developing countries and the U.S. — it launched a rare domestic direct cash giving program in response to the pandemic — and is consistently ranked by philanthropic evaluator GiveWell as a top charity.

  • People can also consider donating to GiveWell's own Maximum Impact Fund, which uses the group's own impact research to disburse 100% of collected funds — minus payment processing fees — to charities with the highest priority funding needs.

The bottom line: With the pandemic causing as many as 100 million people to fall into extreme poverty, the need this Giving Tuesday is great — and cash is an effective solution.

Sarah Mucha
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Dems fear supply-chain blame

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As supply-chain kinks drive up prices and disrupt holiday shopping, Democrats are scrambling to show action and deflect blame.

Why it matters: With their party controlling both the White House and Capitol, vulnerable Democrats worry supply-chain snafus will hurt them in midterms.

Zachary Basu
50 mins ago - World

Scoop: Germany tells Congress Nord Stream 2 sanctions would be "victory for Putin"

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its border, Ukraine views Nord Stream 2 as an existential threat to its security. The pipeline would circumvent Ukrainian transit infrastructure and deliver Russian gas directly to Germany, eliminating one of the last deterrents Ukraine has against an invasion.

Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
Updated 15 hours ago - Technology

From Malcolm X to "Free Britney," new media shapes the justice system

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

True crime documentaries, podcasts and social media campaigns are bringing new attention to real-world legal proceedings — and are often affecting the outcome.

Why it matters: New media platforms can instantly put a national spotlight on cases that have long been forgotten or buried under red tape.

