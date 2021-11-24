Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Holiday markets return in Colorado as consumers look to spend

Holiday shopping is returning to life this year — making it easier than ever to shop local and in person after a year of online retailing.

State of play: Pandemic-related abstinence coaxed consumers into a spending mood this holiday season, Axios' Joann Muller writes. The problem is there's going to be less stuff to buy.

Shoppers say they will spend an average of $1,447 on gifts, travel and entertainment this year — 20% more than last year, according to one holiday outlook survey.

🎁 Be smart: It's easier than ever to shop local and avoid shipping delays and supply chain issues with the return of more community holiday markets.

Keep in mind that Colorado public health officials recommend avoiding crowded areas.

Here are seven of our favorite local markets for the gift-giving season:

Denver Christkindlmarket: A German-styled market offering artisan goods and European treats is open daily through Dec. 23 in Civic Center Park. Admission is free and the market opens at 11am and runs to 9pm on weekends.

Tennyson/Berkeley Holiday Crawl: Shop local storefronts on Tennyson Street for special deals all day on Saturday. Start by getting a passport at Jolly Goods (4020 Tennyson St.) and return it by Dec. 4 to enter a prize drawing.

Holiday Bazaar: This "shopping extravaganza" starts on Saturday and features dozens of vendors, music and booze. Admission is free.

Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 5pm at Zeppelin Station in Denver.

Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 3–19 at Belmar Plaza in Lakewood.

Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 4–19 from 11am to 5pm at Belleview Station in Denver.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market: 30+ vendors return to this outdoor event along Fillmore Street now through Dec. 24. The experience includes a bar for drinks and live music.

Horseshoe Holiday Market: This year the market will host two events with dozens of vendors. All customers must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Both are free with online tickets available.

Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 5pm at 4751 Broadway in Globeville

Dec. 4–5, from 10am to 5pm, at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton

Georgetown's annual Christmas Market: This European-styled market nestled in the mountains is far more than just shopping. The Dec. 4 event features Victorian costumes, roasted chestnuts, entertainment and St. Nicholas, as well as carolers and a horse-drawn wagon ride.

Evergreen Winterfest: The Dec. 4 market runs 10am to 4pm and features a live performance from the Evergreen Children's Chorale, as well as pictures with the Sugar Plum Fairy and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.