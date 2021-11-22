Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: AAA Colorado; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Thanksgiving travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels in Colorado, even as COVID-19 rates near all-time highs.

By the numbers: AAA Colorado predicts travel this week in the state to exceed national averages and land just 3.7% below 2019 volume.

Denver International Airport expects travel between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30 to increase 2.7% above the same period in 2019, with more than 2 million travelers.

Why it matters: The uptick in travel gives public health officials reason to worry as Americans resume activities despite troubling COVID-19 rates in certain parts of the country, including Colorado.

What to know: Denver's public health agency issued an advisory ahead of Thanksgiving week urging people to wear masks indoors, gather outside if possible and avoid crowded spaces.

Officials also advise getting tested for COVID-19 ahead of holiday get-togethers.

Between the lines: Even as travel nears normal rates, staff shortages and COVID protocols mean it won't feel like traveling pre-pandemic.

DIA officials are warning fliers to arrive two hours before boarding times. The busiest stretches for security screening at the Denver airport are generally 5-10am and 1-4pm.

The busiest times on the road are midday, roughly noon-7pm, AAA reports.

What they're saying: "Americans are reuniting with their loved ones for the holidays," said Skyler McKinley, a Colorado-based spokesperson for AAA. "That's all set against a complicated travel backdrop, though, so travelers should budget extra time and understand that we're still living in extraordinary times."

Of note: Inflation is making travel more costly.

Average gas prices in Colorado this Thanksgiving sit at $3.49 a gallon — the highest rate since 2011, AAA says.

What's next: A Morning Consult survey for the American Hotel & Lodging Association found even more people plan to travel over the Christmas holiday, up 24% from a year ago.