A look at the odd history of Abercrombie & Fitch sales

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Long before Abercrombie & Fitch became a popular clothing brand, it was known for its outdoor gear and luxury inventory.

Flashback: We searched the news archive for the most interesting and unusual sales from the 1960s:

🦏 Stuffed rhino foot rest, $450 (1965)

🚤 Donzi 16 speedboat, $3,995 (1965)

🚽 "Folding flush toilet with self-contained closet circuit water supply," $110. (1969)

🏌️‍♀️ Pink golf clubs for $20 apiece, also available in blue, green or orange (1968)

🏎️ Hand-operated go-kart, $50 (1968)

🧥 Shaggy wolf coat, $350 (1967)

🦯 Hollowed-out cane walking stick, "can be filled with some staggering stuff." $18.50 (1964)

