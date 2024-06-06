Long before Abercrombie & Fitch became a popular clothing brand, it was known for its outdoor gear and luxury inventory.
Flashback: We searched the news archive for the most interesting and unusual sales from the 1960s:
🦏 Stuffed rhino foot rest, $450 (1965)
🚤 Donzi 16 speedboat, $3,995 (1965)
🚽 "Folding flush toilet with self-contained closet circuit water supply," $110. (1969)
🏌️♀️ Pink golf clubs for $20 apiece, also available in blue, green or orange (1968)
🏎️ Hand-operated go-kart, $50 (1968)
🧥 Shaggy wolf coat, $350 (1967)
🦯 Hollowed-out cane walking stick, "can be filled with some staggering stuff." $18.50 (1964)