Chart: Axios Visuals Axios Columbus readers are split on the age-old question: How early is too early to mow your lawn? Very few of you have any patience for mowers before 7am, and your safest bet is after 9am — a plurality (37%) think any time before then is too early.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: As the wife of a long-time night-shifter — and a forever "I hate mornings" person — all of these times make me cringe.

I guess before 10am, if I have to pick?

Reader David T. says: "My main consideration is moisture, mostly from dew that forms overnight. Unless you have a powerful mower, wet grass is going to clump and clog up your blade."