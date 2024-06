Share on email (opens in new window)

I have a fascination with pointless, food-related journalistic expeditions. At my old newspaper job, I once spent days counting all the places in our community where you could buy a cup of coffee. I wrote articles tallying beer and pizza sales, too.

Inspired (and a little hungry), I recently set out on a new quest: Finding the most expensive pizza in Central Ohio.

A few ground rules: Party and tray sizes are acceptable, but only if listed on the regular menu (not catering).

And the pizza has to be expensive all by itself. No cheating by ordering a large Dominos pizza with toppings ad infinitum.

By the numbers: Taranto's in Lewis Center offers a 29-inch "Tarantosaurus" pizza for $55 and the Creno's chain features a 29-inch "Big Kahuna" for $58, but these are nowhere close to the winner.

The famous Adriatico's at OSU serves a nine-topping "Inflation Fighter" in a "Buckeye" size (18-by-24 inch) for $62. We're getting closer.

D & E-Z-O's on Brown Road boasts a "Destroyer" pizza that serves 12 people. The deluxe version costs $95.

Yes, but: Joseppi's Pizza, with four area locations, has two pies that crack triple digits.

The "Mega Meat Challenge" for $100 dares a two-person team to eat a 28-inch, 16-pound pizza in one hour's time. Winning teams get their money back and $150 in gift certificates.

Even more expensive is a 28-inch chicken pizza with marinated chicken breast, provolone and your choice of crust sauce topping for a whopping $110.

Caveat: This is not a scientific undertaking. It's possible — nay, likely — that I'm missing something bigger.