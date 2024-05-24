Midwesterners spend less on streaming
Here's even more evidence we're cutting the cord in favor of TV alternatives: Midwesterners are spending $580 per year on streaming services.
The big picture: We spend less than some other American regions pay, according to The Harris Poll on behalf of Tubi, a free, ad-supported streaming service.
- Ohioans are saving around $105 annually compared to people in the Northeast, who spend the most at nearly $685 per year, or $57 a month.
