Midwesterners spend less on streaming

Bar chart showing that people from the Northeast say they spend $57.04 on streaming per month on average. Respondents from the western U.S. said $52.56, followed by $48.32 in the Midwest and $47.76 in the South.
Data: Tubi; Note: Includes people who stream video at least one hour a week; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here's even more evidence we're cutting the cord in favor of TV alternatives: Midwesterners are spending $580 per year on streaming services.

The big picture: We spend less than some other American regions pay, according to The Harris Poll on behalf of Tubi, a free, ad-supported streaming service.

  • Ohioans are saving around $105 annually compared to people in the Northeast, who spend the most at nearly $685 per year, or $57 a month.
