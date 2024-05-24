33 mins ago - News

📰 Ideas for "The Office" newspaper reboot

headshot
Tyler as young reporter interviews Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Tyler as a cub reporter interviewing Sen. Sherrod Brown during a visit to Bowling Green. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

👋 Tyler here. I'm a longtime "The Office" obsessive who spent years working for various Ohio newspapers.

  • That makes me cautiously excited about the show's new version, which will be set at a small Midwestern newspaper.

The intrigue: If the writing team needs any inspiration, I have loads of material to offer.

🦃 I once covered our town's Wild Turkey Festival alongside a Danish reporter who had been imprisoned for publishing military secrets.

🧑‍⚖️ An Ohio Supreme Court candidate walked into the newsroom unannounced one day, and more or less demanded to be interviewed.

🔥 One of my newsrooms shared a wall with a restaurant kitchen. I was alarmed to hear a kitchen fire reported on the police scanner.

  • "It's just a grease fire, you're good," a firefighter told me as I snapped photos from our doorstep.

🤣 And my personal favorite: A reader complained about a "Blondie" comic strip that coincidentally featured a side character with her exact first and last name.

  • She seriously believed she inspired the character and described feeling extremely embarrassed by it.
  • I explained it's a syndicated comic drawn somewhere else.
  • She insisted: "I know it's me. I have blonde hair too!"

The bottom line: Here's hoping "The Office" doesn't try a series on hyperlocal digital newsletters.

