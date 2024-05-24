📰 Ideas for "The Office" newspaper reboot
👋 Tyler here. I'm a longtime "The Office" obsessive who spent years working for various Ohio newspapers.
- That makes me cautiously excited about the show's new version, which will be set at a small Midwestern newspaper.
The intrigue: If the writing team needs any inspiration, I have loads of material to offer.
🦃 I once covered our town's Wild Turkey Festival alongside a Danish reporter who had been imprisoned for publishing military secrets.
🧑⚖️ An Ohio Supreme Court candidate walked into the newsroom unannounced one day, and more or less demanded to be interviewed.
🔥 One of my newsrooms shared a wall with a restaurant kitchen. I was alarmed to hear a kitchen fire reported on the police scanner.
- "It's just a grease fire, you're good," a firefighter told me as I snapped photos from our doorstep.
🤣 And my personal favorite: A reader complained about a "Blondie" comic strip that coincidentally featured a side character with her exact first and last name.
- She seriously believed she inspired the character and described feeling extremely embarrassed by it.
- I explained it's a syndicated comic drawn somewhere else.
- She insisted: "I know it's me. I have blonde hair too!"
The bottom line: Here's hoping "The Office" doesn't try a series on hyperlocal digital newsletters.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more