Things to do this weekend: Asian Festival and Jeni's Strawberry Jam
⛲ Take a run through the new Scioto Mile Fountain during the two-day Fountain Fest in Bicentennial Park.
- Noon-7pm Friday; 11am-7pm Saturday, 233 Civic Center Drive. Free!
🎉 Celebrate warmer weather with Whitehall's Big Summer Kickoff at John Bishop Park.
- 5-8pm Friday, 4815 Etna Road. Free!
🐘 Catch the final weekend of the Columbus Zoo's nighttime light show, "Unextinct."
- 8-10:30pm Friday (adults only), Saturday and Sunday, 4850 W. Powell Road. $26-29, does not include zoo admission.
🔮 Go back in time with Ohio Village's opening day exposition, featuring vintage baseball, a petting zoo and a 19th-century magic show.
- 10am-5pm Saturday, 800 E. 17th Ave. $10-16, kids under 4 free!
🥋 Enjoy traditional martial arts, dances and culture at the Asian Festival held at Franklin Park.
- 10am-8pm Saturday; 10am-6pm Sunday, 1755 E. Broad St. Free!
🍦 Grab a scoop at Jeni's Strawberry Jam at Land-Grant Brewing.
- 11am Saturday and Sunday, 424 W. Town St. Free!
🎤 The Ohio Black Expo's Riverfront Culture Fest showcases over 100 Black-owned vendors, performers and family activities at Genoa Park.
- 11am Saturday, noon Sunday, 303 W. Broad St. $20-35, children under 11 free!
🏊♀️ Take a swim at the Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood and Tuttle pools opening for the season this weekend.
- Noon-6pm Saturday, noon-5pm Sunday, locations vary. $1.
