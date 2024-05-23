Share on email (opens in new window)

⛲ Take a run through the new Scioto Mile Fountain during the two-day Fountain Fest in Bicentennial Park. Noon-7pm Friday; 11am-7pm Saturday, 233 Civic Center Drive. Free!

🎉 Celebrate warmer weather with Whitehall's Big Summer Kickoff at John Bishop Park.

5-8pm Friday, 4815 Etna Road. Free!

🐘 Catch the final weekend of the Columbus Zoo's nighttime light show, "Unextinct."

8-10:30pm Friday (adults only), Saturday and Sunday, 4850 W. Powell Road. $26-29, does not include zoo admission.

🔮 Go back in time with Ohio Village's opening day exposition, featuring vintage baseball, a petting zoo and a 19th-century magic show.

10am-5pm Saturday, 800 E. 17th Ave. $10-16, kids under 4 free!

🥋 Enjoy traditional martial arts, dances and culture at the Asian Festival held at Franklin Park.

10am-8pm Saturday; 10am-6pm Sunday, 1755 E. Broad St. Free!

🍦 Grab a scoop at Jeni's Strawberry Jam at Land-Grant Brewing.

11am Saturday and Sunday, 424 W. Town St. Free!

🎤 The Ohio Black Expo's Riverfront Culture Fest showcases over 100 Black-owned vendors, performers and family activities at Genoa Park.

11am Saturday, noon Sunday, 303 W. Broad St. $20-35, children under 11 free!

🏊‍♀️ Take a swim at the Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood and Tuttle pools opening for the season this weekend.