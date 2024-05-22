Columbus is a top spot for pet-friendly living
More than 61% of Columbus' Zillow rental listings are pet friendly, a figure that easily puts us a paw or two ahead of the national average of 55%.
Why it matters: The number of renters with dogs and other pets is climbing and the rental market is responding.
- 59% of renters nationwide reported having a pet last year, up from 46% in 2019, per Zillow.
Stunning stat: Twice as many renters filter for pet-friendly listings than for any other amenity on the Zillow website, according to the company.
