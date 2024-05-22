3 hours ago - Real Estate

Columbus is a top spot for pet-friendly living

A table showing the percentage of pet-friendly rentals in the largest U.S. cities in 2023. Dallas tops the list with 79%.
Data: Zillow/BARK; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than 61% of Columbus' Zillow rental listings are pet friendly, a figure that easily puts us a paw or two ahead of the national average of 55%.

Why it matters: The number of renters with dogs and other pets is climbing and the rental market is responding.

  • 59% of renters nationwide reported having a pet last year, up from 46% in 2019, per Zillow.

Stunning stat: Twice as many renters filter for pet-friendly listings than for any other amenity on the Zillow website, according to the company.

