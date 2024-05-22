Ohio ban on youth gender-affirming care still on hold

It was set to go into effect last month, but Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook temporarily blocked it to allow for a legal challenge.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed an emergency motion with the state supreme court to overturn the Holbrook's decision, arguing that "one judge from one county does not have more power than the governor's veto."
The latest: The state supreme court denied that motion, meaning the law will stay on hold until July.
That's when the next hearing is scheduled in county court, WBNS-TV reports.