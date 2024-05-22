Ohio ban on youth gender-affirming care still on hold

Share on email (opens in new window)

A transgender rights advocate holds a sign outside the Ohio Statehouse during a 2021 rally. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An Ohio law prohibiting gender-affirming health care for children remains on hold following a ruling Wednesday from the Ohio Supreme Court. Why it matters: The decision is a victory for transgender youth and their families, ACLU said in response to the news.

Catch up quick: The law also prevents transgender athletes from playing on girls' and women's K-12 and college sports teams.

Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed the legislation, but state lawmakers voted to override DeWine.

It was set to go into effect last month, but Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook temporarily blocked it to allow for a legal challenge.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed an emergency motion with the state supreme court to overturn the Holbrook's decision, arguing that "one judge from one county does not have more power than the governor's veto."

The latest: The state supreme court denied that motion, meaning the law will stay on hold until July.

That's when the next hearing is scheduled in county court, WBNS-TV reports.

The big picture: Major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, consider this type of care to be medically necessary and potentially lifesaving for transgender youth.