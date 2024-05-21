Share on email (opens in new window)

Earlier this week, we reported on a new state law requiring school districts to limit students' cellphone usage. Here's what you think about the issue of phones in schools:

Kurt M.: I have a sophomore and 8th grader who attend Columbus City Schools.

I think CCS has a sound policy of not allowing cellphones during the school day. If they were available, they would be a distraction for students.

Our justification as parents for allowing them to bring devices to school is to be able to communicate with us as needed when they are available … I think they are responsible enough to know when these use cases apply and when they don't.

Susan M.: I am a substitute teacher. These smartphones are absolutely destroying education.

Every single classroom I'm in has a school phone that both the teachers and kids can access in the case of an emergency.

If parents looked at their kid's screen time at the end of the school day they will be horrified.

Skylar C.: I'm a parent and I want my kids to have access to cellphones during the day for their safety.

It's absurd that the government would ban children's cellphones before it passes gun control legislation.

Until children don't have to do school shooter drills, they need access to phones.

Benjamin K.: Rather than banning phones, schools should find ways to integrate phones into modern pedagogy.

Josh D.: My 4th grader knows 9- and 10-year-olds with phones. They aren't a classroom distraction, but her bus ride (about seven minutes) has roughly one-third of kids with their faces buried in their phones rather than making a friend.

My 7th grader has not had (to my knowledge) problems with phones being a distraction in the classroom. However, the phones are a true source of drama after school. This comes in the form of gossip texting and cyberbullying on TikTok.

I wish we could wind back the clock a bit. We should have legislated no smartphones before 16 (or even 18) years old. Flip phones only for pre-teens.

David M.: This law shows how out-of-touch legislators and the governor are regarding students' phone use at school.