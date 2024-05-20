The top Ohio baby names of 2023
Sorry, Liam and Olivia. Two others once again topped the list of most popular baby names in Ohio last year.
By the numbers: Oliver was first overall with 600 newborn boys sharing that name, per the Social Security Administration.
- Charlotte was the No. 1 girl name at 510 babies.
The big picture: These are popular names everywhere, it seems.
- Oliver was also first in 12 other states, while Charlotte was first in 20 other states.
Mr. and Ms. Irrelevant: Adam and Emersyn barely made the Ohio lists, each at No. 100.
- Alissa's son's name, Elliott, did not crack the list.
Top 10, Female
- Charlotte (510 babies)
- Amelia (477)
- Olivia (457)
- Sophia (405)
- Evelyn (390)
- Emma (383)
- Ava (362)
- Harper (349)
- Eleanor (299)
- Nora (285)
Top 10, Male:
- Oliver (600)
- Theodore (555)
- Liam (532)
- Noah (526)
- Henry (454)
- Elijah (442)
- Hudson (405)
- William (389)
- Owen (384)
- Jackson (370)
