Sorry, Liam and Olivia. Two others once again topped the list of most popular baby names in Ohio last year. By the numbers: Oliver was first overall with 600 newborn boys sharing that name, per the Social Security Administration.

Charlotte was the No. 1 girl name at 510 babies.

The big picture: These are popular names everywhere, it seems.

Oliver was also first in 12 other states, while Charlotte was first in 20 other states.

Mr. and Ms. Irrelevant: Adam and Emersyn barely made the Ohio lists, each at No. 100.

Alissa's son's name, Elliott, did not crack the list.

Top 10, Female

Charlotte (510 babies) Amelia (477) Olivia (457) Sophia (405) Evelyn (390) Emma (383) Ava (362) Harper (349) Eleanor (299) Nora (285)

Top 10, Male: