Homes you can buy in Columbus for $310,000

A 2,100-square-foot house in Forest Park, a four-bedroom house with a three-car garage in Grove City and a Short North condo all have the same asking price.
What's happening: If you're looking for a new home at our area's current median sales price, the options vary widely.
By the numbers: Central Ohio had a median sales price of $310,000 in March, per Columbus Realtors.
- That's up 8.4% over the same month last year.
- Homes that sold in March were on the market for an average of 33 days.
Zoom in: Here are a few local homes for sale around that price:
4172 Ashgrove Drive, Grove City — $309,900
🏡 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,258 square feet
- Features: Three-car garage, mostly finished basement, proximity to downtown shops and restaurants.
- Listing agent: Kimberly Wemlinger Chaffin, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
5161 Forestwood Road, Columbus — $309,900
🌲 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms; 2,102 square feet
- Features: Original hardwood floors, a two-car garage and a sizable fenced-in backyard.
- Listing agent: Jessica Bigler, Red 1 Realty
825 N. 4th St., Unit 306, Columbus — $310,000
🏙 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo; 869 square feet
- Features: Outdoor balcony, close to Italian Village and Short North nightlife.
- Listing agent: Jim Edwards, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pro Realty
425 Hannifin Drive, Blacklick — $309,900
🛁 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms; 1,808 square feet
- Features: Whirlpool soaking tub and separate shower, large backyard with deck.
- Listing agent: Alexander Macke, Carriage Trade Realty
307 Hubbard Road, Galloway — $310,000
🚗 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,760 square feet
- Features: Totally renovated home, three-car garage and granite countertops.
- Listing agent: David Truitt, Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty