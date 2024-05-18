Homes you can buy in Columbus for $310,000

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Grove City house for sale at the region's median sales price. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

A 2,100-square-foot house in Forest Park, a four-bedroom house with a three-car garage in Grove City and a Short North condo all have the same asking price. What's happening: If you're looking for a new home at our area's current median sales price, the options vary widely.

By the numbers: Central Ohio had a median sales price of $310,000 in March, per Columbus Realtors.

That's up 8.4% over the same month last year.

Homes that sold in March were on the market for an average of 33 days.

Zoom in: Here are a few local homes for sale around that price:

4172 Ashgrove Drive, Grove City — $309,900

🏡 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,258 square feet

Features: Three-car garage, mostly finished basement, proximity to downtown shops and restaurants.

Three-car garage, mostly finished basement, proximity to downtown shops and restaurants. Listing agent: Kimberly Wemlinger Chaffin, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

5161 Forestwood Road, Columbus — $309,900

🌲 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms; 2,102 square feet

Features: Original hardwood floors, a two-car garage and a sizable fenced-in backyard.

Original hardwood floors, a two-car garage and a sizable fenced-in backyard. Listing agent: Jessica Bigler, Red 1 Realty

The house for sale on Forestwood Road. Photo courtesy of Red 1 Realty

825 N. 4th St., Unit 306, Columbus — $310,000

🏙 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo; 869 square feet

Features: Outdoor balcony, close to Italian Village and Short North nightlife.

Outdoor balcony, close to Italian Village and Short North nightlife. Listing agent: Jim Edwards, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pro Realty

425 Hannifin Drive, Blacklick — $309,900

🛁 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms; 1,808 square feet

Features: Whirlpool soaking tub and separate shower, large backyard with deck.

Whirlpool soaking tub and separate shower, large backyard with deck. Listing agent: Alexander Macke, Carriage Trade Realty

307 Hubbard Road, Galloway — $310,000

🚗 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,760 square feet