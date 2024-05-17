May 17, 2024 - Culture

Columbus sisters learning the "Royal Rules of Ohio"

headshot
Three Agyekum sisters sit on a couch in an opulent room.

The Agyekum sisters maneuver life in Columbus on a reality show. Photo: Disney General Entertainment via Getty Images

A new Columbus-based reality show follows three local sisters learning the "Royal Rules of Ohio."

The intrigue: The show debuted last week and features the descendants of Ghanaian royalty who moved here around 25 years ago.

  • It depicts the Agyekum sisters balancing lavish lifestyles with abiding by their parents' expectations and honoring Ghana's customs.

What they're saying: "The world isn't ready for the Agyekums. We're taking over the world. I feel like it's something the world hasn't even seen yet, so they need to be prepared," one of the stars, Thelma Agyekum, told WPVI-TV.

How to watch: New episodes are televised on Freeform at 10:30pm on Wednesdays and are available on Hulu the next day, per 614 Magazine.

