The Agyekum sisters maneuver life in Columbus on a reality show. Photo: Disney General Entertainment via Getty Images

A new Columbus-based reality show follows three local sisters learning the "Royal Rules of Ohio." The intrigue: The show debuted last week and features the descendants of Ghanaian royalty who moved here around 25 years ago.

It depicts the Agyekum sisters balancing lavish lifestyles with abiding by their parents' expectations and honoring Ghana's customs.

What they're saying: "The world isn't ready for the Agyekums. We're taking over the world. I feel like it's something the world hasn't even seen yet, so they need to be prepared," one of the stars, Thelma Agyekum, told WPVI-TV.

How to watch: New episodes are televised on Freeform at 10:30pm on Wednesdays and are available on Hulu the next day, per 614 Magazine.