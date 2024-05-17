Keep an eye out for poison hemlock

Zoom in: Aerosolized sap was enough to hospitalize a Cincinnati-area man for more than 100 days in 2021 after he spent an afternoon using an electric chainsaw cutting down what was, to him, an unknown nuisance plant.
How it works: Poison hemlock spends its first year as a low-growing plant. In subsequent years it can grow as tall as 6 to 10 feet, has purplish spots on its stems and produces flowers often mistaken for Queen Anne's Lace.
Hogan says your best bet is to hit any poison hemlock you identify on your property with a spray herbicide like Roundup as early as possible in the growing season.