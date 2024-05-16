May 16, 2024 - Things to Do

Scioto Mile Fountain to reopen with public festival

The former Scioto Mile Fountain, with water sprayed in the air.

The original fountain seen above now has jets that shoot water 100 feet into the air. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Scioto Mile Fountain in Bicentennial Park will reopen next Friday after a costly reconstruction project.

Driving the news: A ribbon cutting is planned at noon on May 24, followed by a two-day Fountain Fest that will host food trucks, live music and free ice cream.

State of play: The $15 million renovation project, funded equally by the city and the private Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, is turning the fountain into a year-round attraction.

  • It will feature new lighting and water features, plus additional seating and shady areas.

If you go: Fountain Fest runs noon-7pm Friday, May 24, and 11am-7pm Saturday, May 25.

  • The splash pad will be open 11am-7pm daily from May 24-Sept. 2.
  • During colder months, there will be non-interactive water and light shows.
