Scioto Mile Fountain to reopen with public festival

The original fountain seen above now has jets that shoot water 100 feet into the air. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Scioto Mile Fountain in Bicentennial Park will reopen next Friday after a costly reconstruction project. Driving the news: A ribbon cutting is planned at noon on May 24, followed by a two-day Fountain Fest that will host food trucks, live music and free ice cream.

State of play: The $15 million renovation project, funded equally by the city and the private Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, is turning the fountain into a year-round attraction.

It will feature new lighting and water features, plus additional seating and shady areas.

If you go: Fountain Fest runs noon-7pm Friday, May 24, and 11am-7pm Saturday, May 25.