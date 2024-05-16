Scioto Mile Fountain to reopen with public festival
The Scioto Mile Fountain in Bicentennial Park will reopen next Friday after a costly reconstruction project.
Driving the news: A ribbon cutting is planned at noon on May 24, followed by a two-day Fountain Fest that will host food trucks, live music and free ice cream.
State of play: The $15 million renovation project, funded equally by the city and the private Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, is turning the fountain into a year-round attraction.
- It will feature new lighting and water features, plus additional seating and shady areas.
If you go: Fountain Fest runs noon-7pm Friday, May 24, and 11am-7pm Saturday, May 25.
- The splash pad will be open 11am-7pm daily from May 24-Sept. 2.
- During colder months, there will be non-interactive water and light shows.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more