The new canopy walk at Blacklick Woods Metro Park. Photos courtesy of Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks.

Metro Parks' newest and tallest trail opens Friday morning with a 10am ribbon cutting at Blacklick Woods. The intrigue: The new canopy walk stretches 530 feet and features a 55-foot-tall observation tower, a cargo net hammock and a kids play area.

An elevator makes it accessible for visitors with disabilities.

If you go: The attraction will be open daily from 9am-7pm (through August) and 9am-5pm (September-March) at 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg.