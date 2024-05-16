17 hours ago - Things to Do

New Metro Parks canopy walk opens Friday

Side by side images of a new park canopy walk showing high-up walking paths and an elevator.

The new canopy walk at Blacklick Woods Metro Park. Photos courtesy of Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks.

Metro Parks' newest and tallest trail opens Friday morning with a 10am ribbon cutting at Blacklick Woods.

The intrigue: The new canopy walk stretches 530 feet and features a 55-foot-tall observation tower, a cargo net hammock and a kids play area.

  • An elevator makes it accessible for visitors with disabilities.

If you go: The attraction will be open daily from 9am-7pm (through August) and 9am-5pm (September-March) at 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg.

