MLB umps aren't as bad as you think

A scatterplot with baseballs as the points showing the season averages of MLB umpiresâ accuracy in calling balls and strikes from 2015 to 2024. The data shows an upward trend, with approximately 90% accuracy in 2015 and nearly 94% in 2024.
Data: UmpScorecards; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Surprising news, Reds and Guardians fans: Major League Baseball umpires are doing pretty well this season, at least when it comes to calling balls and strikes.

By the numbers: League-wide, umps have a nearly 94% accuracy rating so far in 2024, per unofficial metric-keeper UmpScorecards.

  • That's down from 2023, but up from a relatively miserable 90% in 2015.

Must be nice: The Guardians have benefited more from missed ball/strike calls than any other MLB team this season, while Cincinnati is right around the middle.

Zoom in: Three umps with Ohio ties have worked in MLB games this season, and all are in the middle of the pack regarding accuracy.

  • Brian O'Nora, from the Youngstown area, is best with a 93.4% accuracy rate.
