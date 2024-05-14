Data: UmpScorecards; Chart: Will Chase/Axios Surprising news, Reds and Guardians fans: Major League Baseball umpires are doing pretty well this season, at least when it comes to calling balls and strikes. By the numbers: League-wide, umps have a nearly 94% accuracy rating so far in 2024, per unofficial metric-keeper UmpScorecards.

That's down from 2023, but up from a relatively miserable 90% in 2015.

Must be nice: The Guardians have benefited more from missed ball/strike calls than any other MLB team this season, while Cincinnati is right around the middle.

Zoom in: Three umps with Ohio ties have worked in MLB games this season, and all are in the middle of the pack regarding accuracy.