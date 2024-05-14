21 mins ago - News

Columbus e-bike rebate program returns

Columbus' e-bike subsidy program is returning for a second year.

Pedaling the news: Columbus City Council voted Monday to invest $500,000 more toward the program, which offers rebates of at least $500 for low- and middle-income residents to buy e-bikes at local shops.

Flashback: Last summer's initial pilot proved popular, per Smart Columbus, a local innovation lab partnering with the city on the program.

  • Columbus received over 1,300 applications within the first 24 hours and wound up issuing nearly 300 vouchers.
  • Around two-thirds of those vouchers have since been redeemed.

What they're saying: Hailey Allison, director of operations for Smart Columbus, told Council the vast majority of recipients reported they could not have otherwise afforded e-bikes, which cost much more than regular bicycles.

If you're interested: The application portal will reopen in late summer at columbusebikes.com, Allison tells us.

  • Those who applied last time will need to do so again to verify their income and residency.
  • The city expects to give out around 350 more e-bike vouchers.
