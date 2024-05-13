32 mins ago - News

More pets mean more vets needed in Ohio

headshot
headshot
headshot
Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

New veterinary clinics are popping up in Ohio amid an ongoing national vet shortage.

The big picture: The pandemic pet adoption boom aggravated the shortage, which has contributed to provider burnout.

By the numbers: The number of veterinary clinics in the country has risen 8.4% since 2012, according to 2021 Census Bureau data, the most recent available.

  • Ohio added 35 clinics over that time period, per the data.

Zoom out: Many more vets are probably still needed to meet demand.

  • As of 2022, there were about 86 million dogs and 66 million cats in the U.S., an annual increase of about 2% every year since 2016, according to Mark Rosati, spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association.
  • In 2023, the AVMA noticed demand for companion animal veterinary services start to return to pre-pandemic levels, a trend expected to continue this year, Rosati told Axios.

Now two in three nationally households own a pet, per American Pet Products Association data.

What we're watching: Veterinary schools are increasing class capacity and a number of new vet schools are in development, Rosati says.

  • Of note: 64% of vets are women, per AVMA numbers.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more