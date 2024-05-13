More pets mean more vets needed in Ohio

The big picture: The pandemic pet adoption boom aggravated the shortage, which has contributed to provider burnout.
By the numbers: The number of veterinary clinics in the country has risen 8.4% since 2012, according to 2021 Census Bureau data, the most recent available.
Ohio added 35 clinics over that time period, per the data.
Zoom out: Many more vets are probably still needed to meet demand.
As of 2022, there were about 86 million dogs and 66 million cats in the U.S., an annual increase of about 2% every year since 2016, according to Mark Rosati, spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association.
In 2023, the AVMA noticed demand for companion animal veterinary services start to return to pre-pandemic levels, a trend expected to continue this year, Rosati told Axios.