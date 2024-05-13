This restaurant behind COSI opened last summer in an area that has seen rapid development in recent years.
The intrigue: My wife and I were lucky to be seated near the hearth.
We enjoyed watching chefs feed in wooden logs and hearing the soft crackling of firewood. It was damn cozy.
What we ordered: I started with the tortilla soup ($7) — can't get enough of that lately — while she opted for the gigantic "Big Bacon Caesar" salad ($15) with a slice as big as the Broad Street bridge.
My pork tenderloin entree ($39) with roasted vegetables was incredibly flavorful with a distinct, but not overbearing, smokiness.
I flew too close to the sun with an additional order of garlic-loaded fries ($8), but I don't regret it.
She went with a traditional Tavern Burger ($22) with standard fries. Pro tip: The burgers there are delicious, but trend on the rarer side.
If you go: Sunday-Thursday, 11am-4pm lunch; 5-10pm. Friday-Saturday, 5-11pm dinner.