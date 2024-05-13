I had one of my best meals of 2024 at Little West Tavern, located inside the Junto Hotel on the Scioto Peninsula. This restaurant behind COSI opened last summer in an area that has seen rapid development in recent years.

The intrigue: My wife and I were lucky to be seated near the hearth.

We enjoyed watching chefs feed in wooden logs and hearing the soft crackling of firewood. It was damn cozy.

What we ordered: I started with the tortilla soup ($7) — can't get enough of that lately — while she opted for the gigantic "Big Bacon Caesar" salad ($15) with a slice as big as the Broad Street bridge.

My pork tenderloin entree ($39) with roasted vegetables was incredibly flavorful with a distinct, but not overbearing, smokiness.

I flew too close to the sun with an additional order of garlic-loaded fries ($8), but I don't regret it.

She went with a traditional Tavern Burger ($22) with standard fries. Pro tip: The burgers there are delicious, but trend on the rarer side.

If you go: Sunday-Thursday, 11am-4pm lunch; 5-10pm. Friday-Saturday, 5-11pm dinner.

77 Belle St. Reservations encouraged.