Reviewing the big flavor at Little West

A wood-fire hearth and chefs at Little West Tavern.

A view of the wood-fired hearth inside Little West Tavern. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

I had one of my best meals of 2024 at Little West Tavern, located inside the Junto Hotel on the Scioto Peninsula.

  • This restaurant behind COSI opened last summer in an area that has seen rapid development in recent years.

The intrigue: My wife and I were lucky to be seated near the hearth.

  • We enjoyed watching chefs feed in wooden logs and hearing the soft crackling of firewood. It was damn cozy.

What we ordered: I started with the tortilla soup ($7) can't get enough of that lately while she opted for the gigantic "Big Bacon Caesar" salad ($15) with a slice as big as the Broad Street bridge.

  • My pork tenderloin entree ($39) with roasted vegetables was incredibly flavorful with a distinct, but not overbearing, smokiness.
  • I flew too close to the sun with an additional order of garlic-loaded fries ($8), but I don't regret it.
  • She went with a traditional Tavern Burger ($22) with standard fries. Pro tip: The burgers there are delicious, but trend on the rarer side.

If you go: Sunday-Thursday, 11am-4pm lunch; 5-10pm. Friday-Saturday, 5-11pm dinner.

  • 77 Belle St. Reservations encouraged.
Pork and hamburger entrees, plus fries as sides.
Pork and hamburger entrees at Little West Tavern.
