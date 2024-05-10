Hell Is Real returns to Lower.com Field
It's rivalry weekend in Columbus and we're feeling a little hellish.
What's happening: The Hell Is Real match between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati is Saturday night at Lower.com Field.
State of play: This is the teams' first meet-up since the Crew earned a 3-2 comeback overtime victory in last year's Eastern Conference final.
- Columbus went on to win an MLS title, while Cincinnati went home to eat bad chili.
- Now, the Crew is looking to keep its momentum going amid a deep run in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The big picture: The two Ohio teams have played each other 13 times. Columbus has won seven, Cincinnati two and there have been four draws.
How to watch: Apple TV, FS1 and Fox Deportes will broadcast the 7:45pm game.
The intrigue: The two teams' reserve squads play at 3pm Sunday in a lesser rivalry affectionately known as "Heck is Plausible."
