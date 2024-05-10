Hell Is Real returns to Lower.com Field

Share on email (opens in new window)

Columbus Crew celebrate a win over FC Cincinnati last August. Photo: Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's rivalry weekend in Columbus and we're feeling a little hellish. What's happening: The Hell Is Real match between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati is Saturday night at Lower.com Field.

State of play: This is the teams' first meet-up since the Crew earned a 3-2 comeback overtime victory in last year's Eastern Conference final.

Columbus went on to win an MLS title, while Cincinnati went home to eat bad chili.

Now, the Crew is looking to keep its momentum going amid a deep run in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The big picture: The two Ohio teams have played each other 13 times. Columbus has won seven, Cincinnati two and there have been four draws.

How to watch: Apple TV, FS1 and Fox Deportes will broadcast the 7:45pm game.

The intrigue: The two teams' reserve squads play at 3pm Sunday in a lesser rivalry affectionately known as "Heck is Plausible."