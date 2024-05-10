7 hours ago - Sports

Hell Is Real returns to Lower.com Field

Columbus Crew fans cheering with one holding a banner reading "Hell Is Real."

Columbus Crew celebrate a win over FC Cincinnati last August. Photo: Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's rivalry weekend in Columbus and we're feeling a little hellish.

What's happening: The Hell Is Real match between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati is Saturday night at Lower.com Field.

State of play: This is the teams' first meet-up since the Crew earned a 3-2 comeback overtime victory in last year's Eastern Conference final.

  • Columbus went on to win an MLS title, while Cincinnati went home to eat bad chili.
  • Now, the Crew is looking to keep its momentum going amid a deep run in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The big picture: The two Ohio teams have played each other 13 times. Columbus has won seven, Cincinnati two and there have been four draws.

How to watch: Apple TV, FS1 and Fox Deportes will broadcast the 7:45pm game.

The intrigue: The two teams' reserve squads play at 3pm Sunday in a lesser rivalry affectionately known as "Heck is Plausible."

