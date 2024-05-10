7 hours ago - Culture

A summer guide to Columbus' free museums

A sculpture sitting in front of the entrance to the Columbus Museum of Art.

Henry Moore's "Three Piece Reclining Figure: Draped" sculpture outside the Columbus Museum Of Art. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

You don't have to break the bank to enjoy our region's many great museums.

Why it matters: Cheap, family fun is easy with a bit of planning, and you'll be glad to have these indoor, air-conditioned options during the upcoming heart of summer.

State of play: These popular museums offer specials on specific days or for certain guests:

🌷 Franklin Park Conservatory: The first Sunday of each month is Community Day, with free entry for Franklin County and Columbus residents.

  • 10am-5pm Sundays, 1777 E. Broad St.

🎨 Columbus Museum of Art: Free admission on Sundays.

  • 10-5pm Sundays, 480 E. Broad St.

🔭 COSI: Teachers get in free any day.

  • 10am-5pm, 333 W. Broad St.

🏅 National Veterans Memorial and Museum: Free admission for veterans, active-duty military and Gold Star families.

  • 10am-5pm Wednesday-Sunday, 300 W. Broad St.

These other museums are free for all visitors all the time:

Also, you can snag free tickets to some museums on any day via the Columbus Metropolitan Library's Culture Pass program.

  • Use a library card to "check out" tickets to the Columbus Museum of Art, Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, Franklin Park Conservatory, National Veterans Memorial and Museum, and Ohio History Center & Ohio Village.
  • Availability depends on the library branch.

Good to know: Some attractions participate in the Museum for All program, which provides heavily discounted tickets for those receiving SNAP benefits.

