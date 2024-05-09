36 mins ago - News

Mapped: Ohio's top public high schools

Map showing the share of public high schools in the top 10% nationally by state from U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 analysis of 18,000 public high schools. D.C. had the most, with 24.2%. Wyoming had the least with zero, and Oklahoma followed with 0.5%. The average was 8.4%.
Data: U.S. News and World Report; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Ohio's top public high school is Cincinnati's Walnut Hills, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual high school rankings, released last week.

Why it matters: Walnut Hills eclipsed Bexley High School, which claimed the top spot last year.

Driving the news: U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 public schools nationwide. Nearly 9% of Ohio's public schools are ranked among the top 10% nationwide.

  • Schools were measured in the areas of student college readiness, proficiency on state assessments, the breadth of college-level curriculum, and the performance of historically underserved populations.

Zoom in: Bexley is the top performing school in the region, ranking No. 2 among Ohio's public schools.

  • Dublin Jerome (10th), Olentangy Liberty (11th), Olentangy (14th), Columbus Alternative (16th), Grandview Heights (19th), Upper Arlington (21st) and Granville (23rd) are other area schools in the state's top 25.
