Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. News and World Report; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals Ohio's top public high school is Cincinnati's Walnut Hills, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual high school rankings, released last week. Why it matters: Walnut Hills eclipsed Bexley High School, which claimed the top spot last year.

Driving the news: U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 public schools nationwide. Nearly 9% of Ohio's public schools are ranked among the top 10% nationwide.

Schools were measured in the areas of student college readiness, proficiency on state assessments, the breadth of college-level curriculum, and the performance of historically underserved populations.

Zoom in: Bexley is the top performing school in the region, ranking No. 2 among Ohio's public schools.