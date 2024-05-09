Columbus City Schools eyes building closures

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nearly two dozen Columbus City Schools are candidates for closure under a new package of proposals by the superintendent's facilities task force. Why it matters: School consolidation is seen as a way for CCS to manage expenses and rid the district of old buildings needing costly repairs.

Driving the news: The task force presented initial recommendations to the school board on Tuesday.

The task force was named earlier this year following voters' approval of a CCS levy funding general operating expenses and ongoing facility maintenance.

What they're saying: Superintendent Angela Chapman emphasized that no immediate board action would be taken and the district wants to hear community feedback over the coming weeks.

She said half of CCS buildings are over 50 years old and require major renovations.

"We know the learning spaces of yesterday are not preparing our students for the opportunities of tomorrow."

Zoom in: The school board is considering nine different scenarios that would close certain buildings and change the grade levels at others to accommodate new students.

It's unclear how many of these scenarios the board will eventually approve.

Combined, the scenarios lay out possible closures at the following schools:

Elementary: Fairwood, Siebert, Moler, West Broad, Valleyview, Lindbergh, Cranbrook, Hubbard, Duxberry, North Linden, Northtowne, Innis, Broadleigh, Everett (elementary and middle school gifted programs)

Fairwood, Siebert, Moler, West Broad, Valleyview, Lindbergh, Cranbrook, Hubbard, Duxberry, North Linden, Northtowne, Innis, Broadleigh, Everett (elementary and middle school gifted programs) Middle: Buckeye Middle School, Johnson Park, Sherwood, Old Eastmoor

Buckeye Middle School, Johnson Park, Sherwood, Old Eastmoor High: Marion-Franklin, Columbus Alternative/McGuffey

The other side: Some teachers, parents, and students criticized the recommendations and, the Dispatch reports, an alleged a lack of transparency with the consolidation process thus far.

John Coneglio, president of the Columbus teachers union, resigned last week from the facilities task force over similar concerns.

Flashback: CCS received similar public backlash when considering closing schools in 2016 and 2018.

What's next: The district will host community forums and "gallery walks" for the public to view the scenarios and give feedback.

After that, the task force is expected to present a final recommendation to the school board in June.

Board members will vote that month to approve any building closures and consolidations, which would begin to take effect at the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Public meeting schedule:

May 16 gallery walks

9:30am, Shepard Library, 850 N. Nelson Road

9:30am, Parsons Library, 1113 Parsons Ave.

May 16 community forums

5:30pm, East High School, 1500 E. Broad St.

CEC Assembly Room, 270 E. State St.

May 22 gallery walk

10:30am, Whetstone Recreation Center, 3923 N. High St.

May 22 virtual meeting

11:30am, link TBA.

May 23 gallery walks

9:30am, Barnett Recreation Center, 1184 Barnett Road

9:30am, Community Grounds Cafe, 1134 Parsons Ave.

May 23 community forums

5:30pm Olde Orchard Elementary School, 800 McNaughten Road

5:30pm, Briggs High School, 2555 Briggs

May 29 virtual meeting

11:30am, link TBA.

May 30 gallery walks

9:30am, Schiller Park Recreation Center, 1069 Jaeger St.

9:30am, Bottoms Up Coffee, 1069 W. Broad St.

May 30 community forums

5:30pm, CRIS Ohio, 4645 Executive Drive

CEC Assembly Room, 270 E. State St.

