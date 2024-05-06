2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Columbus' newest food hall coming to Grandview Heights

A map of the Columbus area shows seven food halls, including the upcoming Little Grand Market, which is under construction.
The region's food hall boom continues this summer with a new spot in Grandview Heights.

What's happening: Little Grand Market is set to open in August at the Grandview Crossing development at the corner of Dublin Road and Grandview Avenue.

  • It will have a dozen vendors, along with a 3,500-square-foot restaurant yet to be announced.

Zoom in: Besides a bar and a Bada Bean Bada Booze cafe, four "chef partners" are already locked in:

  • Taesty's, with southern-style classics like chicken wings and baked mac and cheese.
  • Frascati Market, an Italian shop with homemade soups, salads and sandwiches along with premade meals, sauces and cookbooks.
  • Common Rice, offering build-your-own Vietnamese rice bowls with sautéed veggies, herbs and pickled mustard greens.
  • Lan Viet, featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho and banh mi.

What's next: More vendors are expected to be announced this month.

