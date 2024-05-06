Columbus' newest food hall coming to Grandview Heights
The region's food hall boom continues this summer with a new spot in Grandview Heights.
What's happening: Little Grand Market is set to open in August at the Grandview Crossing development at the corner of Dublin Road and Grandview Avenue.
- It will have a dozen vendors, along with a 3,500-square-foot restaurant yet to be announced.
Zoom in: Besides a bar and a Bada Bean Bada Booze cafe, four "chef partners" are already locked in:
- Taesty's, with southern-style classics like chicken wings and baked mac and cheese.
- Frascati Market, an Italian shop with homemade soups, salads and sandwiches along with premade meals, sauces and cookbooks.
- Common Rice, offering build-your-own Vietnamese rice bowls with sautéed veggies, herbs and pickled mustard greens.
- Lan Viet, featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho and banh mi.
What's next: More vendors are expected to be announced this month.
