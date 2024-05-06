Columbus' newest food hall coming to Grandview Heights

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Map: Axios Visuals The region's food hall boom continues this summer with a new spot in Grandview Heights. What's happening: Little Grand Market is set to open in August at the Grandview Crossing development at the corner of Dublin Road and Grandview Avenue.

It will have a dozen vendors, along with a 3,500-square-foot restaurant yet to be announced.

Zoom in: Besides a bar and a Bada Bean Bada Booze cafe, four "chef partners" are already locked in:

Taesty's, with southern-style classics like chicken wings and baked mac and cheese.

Frascati Market, an Italian shop with homemade soups, salads and sandwiches along with premade meals, sauces and cookbooks.

Common Rice, offering build-your-own Vietnamese rice bowls with sautéed veggies, herbs and pickled mustard greens.

Lan Viet, featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho and banh mi.

What's next: More vendors are expected to be announced this month.