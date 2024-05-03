40 mins ago - Sports

Where Columbus golfers should hit the links

headshot
A golfer hits a shot out of the sandy bunker.

Mason Andersen hits a shot from the bunker at Ohio State University Golf Club during a 2023 tournament. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Better weather and OSU golfer Neal Shipley's great run in the Masters tournament might have you stoked to hit the links.

  • Here are three public courses to try, whether you're a duffer or a pro:

🙂 For beginners: Wilson Road Golf Course, 1900 Wilson Road.

  • This municipal course is cheap and features a simple, forgiving design perfect for newcomers who don't want a long day on the course.

👍 For solid players: The Virtues Golf Club, 1 Long Drive, Nashport.

  • Located about an hour east of Columbus, Virtues is ranked the 16th best course in Ohio by Golf Digest.

💪 For total pros: Pine Hills Golf Club, 433 W. 130th St., Hinckley.

  • Hit the road and try this course about two hours northeast of Columbus, highlighted by our friends at Axios Cleveland as "an ideal blend of old school and new."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more