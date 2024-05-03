Where Columbus golfers should hit the links
Better weather and OSU golfer Neal Shipley's great run in the Masters tournament might have you stoked to hit the links.
- Here are three public courses to try, whether you're a duffer or a pro:
🙂 For beginners: Wilson Road Golf Course, 1900 Wilson Road.
- This municipal course is cheap and features a simple, forgiving design — perfect for newcomers who don't want a long day on the course.
👍 For solid players: The Virtues Golf Club, 1 Long Drive, Nashport.
- Located about an hour east of Columbus, Virtues is ranked the 16th best course in Ohio by Golf Digest.
💪 For total pros: Pine Hills Golf Club, 433 W. 130th St., Hinckley.
- Hit the road and try this course about two hours northeast of Columbus, highlighted by our friends at Axios Cleveland as "an ideal blend of old school and new."
